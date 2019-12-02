Film Forum on YouTube

RELEASE DATE: December 25

DIRECTOR: Rob Garver

CAST: Documentary

When a reader asked Pauline Kael why she didn’t just make movies if she knew so damned much about them, she fired off a rejoinder that should be etched in pure gold: “You don’t have to lay an egg to know if it tastes good.” Throughout her film writing career, first as a freelancer and then as the house critic for the New Yorker, Kael made it clear that she knew exactly what tasted good and bad. Rob Garver’s affectionate documentary is both reverential and honest, acknowledging her talent and influence while at least noting her controversies and the criticisms lobbed at her. The best sections come early on, exploring how she developed her loose, vernacular voice, the influence of performance on it (much of her early work was read aloud on public radio), and how often she was formed and shaped by the cultural scenes around her. What She Said is an introduction, and if you’re familiar with her work, or have read much about her, it doesn’t add much to the well-told tales. But seeing and hearing her in those archival interviews, fierce and feisty and unwavering, is marvelous – and a reminder of how urgently we need uncompromising voices like hers in film criticism today.