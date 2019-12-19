Quentin Tarantino says he’s only directing one more movie, and maybe he’s right (though let’s not forget Steven Soderbergh’s “retirement” from feature filmmaking back in 2013). If so, it’s sort of surprising this is his penultimate picture rather than his swan song, so steeped is it in affection for Hollywood – both as a concept and a geographic location. And that affection is undeniable; it’s right there on the screen in the attention paid to details of production design, costuming, history, and paraphernalia. He and his team build a living, breathing world for these characters to dwell and work and joke and screw around in, and while he’s made better films than this one, I’m not sure he’s made one so endlessly rewatchable. You just want to hang out with these people, in this town, at this time, and when it’s over, you want to hang out with them some more. (Now available on demand.)