Agnieszka Nienartowicz's work is a series of illusions and contradictions, in the best possible way: she crafts what appear, at first glance, to be photographs of women with tattoos of classic works of art. Only on closer examination does it become clear that these are themselves hyperrealistic paintings, replicating not only the style of the old masters, but the realism of the human canvas.

Nienartowicz came to our attention via My Modern Met; you can see more of her incredible paintings on her website, or by following her on Instagram and Facebook. Here are some of our favorites.

“Lost Hope” (after Guido Reni) Agnieszka Nienartowicz

“The Great Wave” (after Hokusai Katsushika) Agnieszka Nienartowicz

“What You Really Want” (after Sandro Botticelli) Agnieszka Nienartowicz

“Medusa” (after Caravaggio) Agnieszka Nienartowicz

“Hunting” (after Paolo Uccello) Agnieszka Nienartowicz

“Girl with the Tattoo” (after Rogier van der Weyden) Agnieszka Nienartowicz

“Melancholy” (after Arcimboldo) Agnieszka Nienartowicz

“Girl in White” (triptych) (after Hans Memling) Agnieszka Nienartowicz Agnieszka Nienartowicz Agnieszka Nienartowicz