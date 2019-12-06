When German-born photographer Andy Schwetz visited the Manicomio di Racconigi, an abandoned insane asylum in Italy, he was struck by the horror of the procedures performed there, from electroshock therapy to experimental operations. He channeled that horror, and his own struggle with mental illness, into these shocking, haunting photographs, which capture both the terror of the facility, and the strange peace that has taken it over since it closed in the 1980s.

You can see more of Schwetz's work on his website, or by following him on Instagram and Flickr.

Andy Schwetz

Andy Schwetz

Andy Schwetz

Andy Schwetz

Andy Schwetz

Andy Schwetz

Andy Schwetz

Andy Schwetz

Andy Schwetz