Gallery: Blain Hefner's "Pop-Toppers" at Gallery1988
Somehow, the holiday season is upon us again, and while we would normally eschew seasonal posts until at least Thanksgiving, we have to make an exception for our friends at Gallery1988. You see, the latest show at the pop culture-obsessed L.A. gallery is a solo outing for sculptor Blain Hefner, who has created a series of incredible Christmas tree toppers, inspired by some of our favorite movies (holiday-themed and otherwise). The show opened last Friday and every damn one of them has already sold out, but don't worry; we've got images of some of our favorites, and you can check out the rest over at G1988's site.
"Formaldehyde faces we have heard on high"
mixed media sculpture
11.25 x 10 inches
inspired by They Live
"STUUUUUUCK!"
mixed media sculpture
12 x 4 inches
inspired by A Christmas Story
"Another reason to hate Christmas"
mixed media sculpture
11 x 10.5 inches
inspired by Gremlins
"I wish for a big piano with Robert Loggia"
mixed media sculpture
11.25 x 10 inches
inspired by Big
"The topper was in danger of being crushed by an elf"
mixed media sculpture
8.5 x 8.5 inches
inspired by This Is Spinal Tap
"Large absent-minded spirit"
mixed media sculpture
10 x 7 inches
inspired by The Muppet Christmas Carol
"Last Christmas"
mixed media sculpture
12 x 4 inches
inspired by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
"Strange tidings are afoot at the Circle-K"
mixed media sculpture
11 x 3.5 inches
inspired by Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure
"You guys give up or are you thirsty for more?"
mixed media sculpture
12 x 9 inches
inspired by Home Alone
"Consumers in Christ"
mixed media sculpture
13.25 x 4.25 inches
inspired by Brazil
See more of Blain Hefner's tree-toppers at Gallery1988's site, or check them out in person at Gallery1988, located at 7308 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.