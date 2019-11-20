Somehow, the holiday season is upon us again, and while we would normally eschew seasonal posts until at least Thanksgiving, we have to make an exception for our friends at Gallery1988. You see, the latest show at the pop culture-obsessed L.A. gallery is a solo outing for sculptor Blain Hefner, who has created a series of incredible Christmas tree toppers, inspired by some of our favorite movies (holiday-themed and otherwise). The show opened last Friday and every damn one of them has already sold out, but don't worry; we've got images of some of our favorites, and you can check out the rest over at G1988's site.

"Formaldehyde faces we have heard on high" Blain Hefner / Gallery1988 mixed media sculpture 11.25 x 10 inches inspired by They Live

"STUUUUUUCK!" Blain Hefner / Gallery1988 mixed media sculpture 12 x 4 inches inspired by A Christmas Story

"Another reason to hate Christmas" Blain Hefner / Gallery1988 mixed media sculpture 11 x 10.5 inches inspired by Gremlins

"I wish for a big piano with Robert Loggia" Blain Hefner / Gallery1988 mixed media sculpture 11.25 x 10 inches inspired by Big

"The topper was in danger of being crushed by an elf" Blain Hefner / Gallery1988 mixed media sculpture 8.5 x 8.5 inches inspired by This Is Spinal Tap

"Large absent-minded spirit" Blain Hefner / Gallery1988 mixed media sculpture 10 x 7 inches inspired by The Muppet Christmas Carol

"Last Christmas" Blain Hefner / Gallery1988 mixed media sculpture 12 x 4 inches inspired by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

"Strange tidings are afoot at the Circle-K" Blain Hefner / Gallery1988 mixed media sculpture 11 x 3.5 inches inspired by Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure

"You guys give up or are you thirsty for more?" Blain Hefner / Gallery1988 mixed media sculpture 12 x 9 inches inspired by Home Alone

"Consumers in Christ" Blain Hefner / Gallery1988 mixed media sculpture 13.25 x 4.25 inches inspired by Brazil