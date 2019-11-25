Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich

Gallery: Dogs & Dancers by Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich

Back in January of 2017, photographers Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich hit upon a new idea. For years, they'd specialized in photographing professional dancers; what if, just for fun, they tried photographing some of those dancers with the dogs, using composition and choreography to capture the relationship between these people and their pups?

One hundred dogs and dancers later, Dancers & Dogs is not only a web favorite, but a full-length art book, available now for your viewing pleasure. We've selected a few of our favorite images; see more of the project here, and order the book here, or follow Dancers & Dogs on Instagram and Facebook.

Sarah Hayes Harkins and Pippa

Acee Francis Laird and Gandalf

Elisabeth Beyer and Tulip

Ever Larson and Griffin

Carlos Gonzalez and Blue

Ashley Lew and Loki

Devon Teuscher and Riley

Jolie Rose Lombardo and Stitch

Izzy Mendez and Charlie

Bianca Bulle, Hero, Marvel, and Loki

