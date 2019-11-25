Gallery: Dogs & Dancers by Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich
By Flavorwire Staff
Back in January of 2017, photographers Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich hit upon a new idea. For years, they'd specialized in photographing professional dancers; what if, just for fun, they tried photographing some of those dancers with the dogs, using composition and choreography to capture the relationship between these people and their pups?
One hundred dogs and dancers later, Dancers & Dogs is not only a web favorite, but a full-length art book, available now for your viewing pleasure. We've selected a few of our favorite images; see more of the project here, and order the book here, or follow Dancers & Dogs on Instagram and Facebook.
Sarah Hayes Harkins and Pippa
Acee Francis Laird and Gandalf
Elisabeth Beyer and Tulip
Ever Larson and Griffin
Carlos Gonzalez and Blue
Ashley Lew and Loki
Devon Teuscher and Riley
Jolie Rose Lombardo and Stitch
Izzy Mendez and Charlie
Bianca Bulle, Hero, Marvel, and Loki
You can see more of the Kreidiches work here