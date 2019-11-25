Back in January of 2017, photographers Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich hit upon a new idea. For years, they'd specialized in photographing professional dancers; what if, just for fun, they tried photographing some of those dancers with the dogs, using composition and choreography to capture the relationship between these people and their pups?

One hundred dogs and dancers later, Dancers & Dogs is not only a web favorite, but a full-length art book, available now for your viewing pleasure. We've selected a few of our favorite images; see more of the project here, and order the book here, or follow Dancers & Dogs on Instagram and Facebook.

Sarah Hayes Harkins and Pippa Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich

Acee Francis Laird and Gandalf Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich

Elisabeth Beyer and Tulip Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich

Ever Larson and Griffin Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich

Carlos Gonzalez and Blue Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich

Ashley Lew and Loki Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich

Devon Teuscher and Riley Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich

Jolie Rose Lombardo and Stitch Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich

Izzy Mendez and Charlie Kelly Pratt Kreidich and Ian Kreidich