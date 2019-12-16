Penny Hardy
Gallery: Penny Hardy's "Blown Away"
British artist Penny Hardy works in hard, cold materials, yet uses them to convey warmth and emotion. Her creations, life-sized sculptures dramatizing the most extreme of human emotions, are crafted (according to her website) "from found bits and pieces of scrap metal, used to create a piece with renewed life and energy." The results are astonishing, works of raw power and striking ingenuity.
We've picked out a few of our favorites from her "Blown Away" series; you can see them all on her website, and follow her on Facebook.
"You Blew Me Away 8"
"Erosion"
"The Kiss"
"Break Free"
"DUALITY"
"In a Spin"
"You Blew Me Away 2"
"Yin & Yang"
