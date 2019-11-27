Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and you know what that means (aside from family get-togethers and eating too much and ill-advised shopping expeditions): it's time to watch some holiday movies. Of course, our pop culture-loving friends at Gallery1988 are already on it: last Friday, they opened their latest show, "Sh*tter's Full," which includes new art inspired by National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (of course), Elf, Love, Actually, and many more seasonal favorites. You can check out the whole shebang here, and we've picked a few of our faves below.

Mark Bell, "Shoot the Glass" Mark Bell / Gallery1988 giclee print on 300gsm cotton 12 x 16.25 inches signed and numbered, limited edition of 35 inspired by Die Hard

Poppy Small, "Why is it snowing, grandma? Poppy Small / Gallery1988 giclee print 11.69 x 16.53 inches open edition inspired by Edward Scissorhands

Jeremy Berkley, "Good News" Jeremy Berkley / Gallery1988 silkscreen print 14 x 11 inches signed and numbered, limited edition of 50 inspired by Elf

Mikey Jay, "Pfeiffer's Catwoman" Print Mikey Jay / Gallery1988 archival cotton rag 24 x 24 inches signed and numbered, limited edition of 5 inspired by Batman Returns

Toddbot, "Jack Skellington with snowflake" Toddbot / Gallery1988 digital print 4 x 6 inches open edition inspired by Nightmare Before Christmas

Teo Zirinis, "You Have to Pay for Your Pizza, Sir" Teo Zirinis / Gallery1988 giclee print on archival paper 8 x 6 inches open edition inspired by Home Alone

Matt Talbot, "Leaving Wichita" Matt Talbot / Gallery1988 5-color screenprint 24 x 18 inches open edition inspired by Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Jellykoe, "A Griswold Christmas" Jellykoe / Gallery1988 print on archival felt cover stock 11 x 14 inches signed, open edition inspired by National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Erin Gallagher, "The Chance of a Lifetime" Erin Gallagher / Gallery1988 digital print 8.5 x 11 inches signed and numbered, limited edition of 25 inspired by It's A Wonderful Life

Brad Albright, "I Feel It In My Fingers, I Feel It In My Toes" Brad Albright / Gallery1988 archival giclee 8 x 10 inches signed and numbered, limited edition of 12 inspired by Love Actually