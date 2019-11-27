Brandon Chapman / Gallery1988

Gallery: "Sh*tter's Full" at Gallery1988

By
Share:

Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and you know what that means (aside from family get-togethers and eating too much and ill-advised shopping expeditions): it's time to watch some holiday movies. Of course, our pop culture-loving friends at Gallery1988 are already on it: last Friday, they opened their latest show, "Sh*tter's Full," which includes new art inspired by National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (of course), Elf, Love, Actually, and many more seasonal favorites. You can check out the whole shebang here, and we've picked a few of our faves below.

Mark Bell, "Shoot the Glass"

Mark Bell / Gallery1988

giclee print on 300gsm cotton

12 x 16.25 inches

signed and numbered, limited edition of 35

inspired by Die Hard

Poppy Small, "Why is it snowing, grandma?

Poppy Small / Gallery1988

giclee print

11.69 x 16.53 inches

open edition

inspired by Edward Scissorhands

Jeremy Berkley, "Good News"

Jeremy Berkley / Gallery1988

silkscreen print

14 x 11 inches

signed and numbered, limited edition of 50

inspired by Elf

Mikey Jay, "Pfeiffer's Catwoman" Print

Mikey Jay / Gallery1988

archival cotton rag

24 x 24 inches

signed and numbered, limited edition of 5

inspired by Batman Returns

Toddbot, "Jack Skellington with snowflake"

Toddbot / Gallery1988

digital print

4 x 6 inches

open edition

inspired by Nightmare Before Christmas

Teo Zirinis, "You Have to Pay for Your Pizza, Sir"

Teo Zirinis / Gallery1988

giclee print on archival paper

8 x 6 inches

open edition

inspired by Home Alone

Matt Talbot, "Leaving Wichita"

Matt Talbot / Gallery1988

5-color screenprint

24 x 18 inches

open edition

inspired by Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Jellykoe, "A Griswold Christmas"

Jellykoe / Gallery1988

print on archival felt cover stock

11 x 14 inches

signed, open edition

inspired by National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Erin Gallagher, "The Chance of a Lifetime"

Erin Gallagher / Gallery1988

digital print

8.5 x 11 inches

signed and numbered, limited edition of 25

inspired by It's A Wonderful Life

Brad Albright, "I Feel It In My Fingers, I Feel It In My Toes"

Brad Albright / Gallery1988

archival giclee

8 x 10 inches

signed and numbered, limited edition of 12

inspired by Love Actually

Check on the entire gallery here - and if you're in L.A., see it in person at Gallery1988, located at 7308 Melrose Avenue.