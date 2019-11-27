Gallery: "Sh*tter's Full" at Gallery1988
Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and you know what that means (aside from family get-togethers and eating too much and ill-advised shopping expeditions): it's time to watch some holiday movies. Of course, our pop culture-loving friends at Gallery1988 are already on it: last Friday, they opened their latest show, "Sh*tter's Full," which includes new art inspired by National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (of course), Elf, Love, Actually, and many more seasonal favorites. You can check out the whole shebang here, and we've picked a few of our faves below.
Mark Bell, "Shoot the Glass"
giclee print on 300gsm cotton
12 x 16.25 inches
signed and numbered, limited edition of 35
inspired by Die Hard
Poppy Small, "Why is it snowing, grandma?
giclee print
11.69 x 16.53 inches
open edition
inspired by Edward Scissorhands
Jeremy Berkley, "Good News"
silkscreen print
14 x 11 inches
signed and numbered, limited edition of 50
inspired by Elf
Mikey Jay, "Pfeiffer's Catwoman" Print
archival cotton rag
24 x 24 inches
signed and numbered, limited edition of 5
inspired by Batman Returns
Toddbot, "Jack Skellington with snowflake"
digital print
4 x 6 inches
open edition
inspired by Nightmare Before Christmas
Teo Zirinis, "You Have to Pay for Your Pizza, Sir"
giclee print on archival paper
8 x 6 inches
open edition
inspired by Home Alone
Matt Talbot, "Leaving Wichita"
5-color screenprint
24 x 18 inches
open edition
inspired by Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
Jellykoe, "A Griswold Christmas"
print on archival felt cover stock
11 x 14 inches
signed, open edition
inspired by National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Erin Gallagher, "The Chance of a Lifetime"
digital print
8.5 x 11 inches
signed and numbered, limited edition of 25
inspired by It's A Wonderful Life
Brad Albright, "I Feel It In My Fingers, I Feel It In My Toes"
archival giclee
8 x 10 inches
signed and numbered, limited edition of 12
inspired by Love Actually
Check on the entire gallery here - and if you're in L.A., see it in person at Gallery1988, located at 7308 Melrose Avenue.