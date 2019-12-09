Finnish street photographer Teemu Jarvinen draws inspiration from the traditions of cyberpunk and film noir, so when he took his camera to Sapporo, Japan earlier this year, he inserted those influences into his images of the city's snowy streetscapes: filled with shadowy figures, dark shadows, unexpected reflections, and neon galore. Many have noted that we're now living in the timeframe of Blade Runner; these images are the closest thing we've found to proof.

To see more of Jarvien's work, visit his website or follow him on Instagram.

Teemu Jarvinen

Teemu Jarvinen

Teemu Jarvinen

Teemu Jarvinen

Teemu Jarvinen

Teemu Jarvinen

Teemu Jarvinen

Teemu Jarvinen

Teemu Jarvinen