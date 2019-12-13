Gallery: 'Weird Al' at Gallery1988
Over the course of a four-plus decade career as pop's premier parodist, "Weird Al" Yankovic has sold more than 12 million albums, earning five Grammys, four gold records, and six platinum. But this month, he's receiving the ultimater recognition of his importance to popular culture: a tribute show at Gallery1988. The L.A.-based gallery's celebration of Yankovic, which opened last Friday, features paintings, graphic design, sculptures, and more, inspired by Yankovic's songs, his 1989 cult movie UHF, and the man himself.
We picked out a few of our favorites; you can check them all out on G1988's site.
Jeff Victor, "Evolution of Weird Al"
digital print
20 x 16 inches
signed, edition of 1
Bob Rissetto, "Just Eat It."
pencil, ink, and digital print on archival print
17.5 x 6.5 inches
framed
Dave Quiggle, "George Newman"
digital print on watercolor paper
12 x 18 inches
signed and numbered, limited edition of 40
inspired by UHF
Nan Lawson, "Weird"
giclee print
8 x 10 inches
signed and numbered, limited edition of 20
Brian Methe, "Amish Paradise"
pencil and ink on vellum
8.5 x 11 inches
framed
Kevin Tiernan, "The Dinosaurs Are Running Wild"
giclee print
12 x 18 inches
open edition
Ashton Gallagher, "I'm Your Worst Nightmare"
acrylic on board in handcrafted float frame
4 x 4 inches
framed
inspired by UHF, the Rambo Fantasy
Cuddly Rigor Mortis, "My Bologna"
acrylic on wood
8 x 8 inches
unframed
Kristy Edgar, "Smells Like Nirvana"
paper collage
4 x 6 inches
framed
Stephen Andrade, "Everything You Know Is Wrong"
giclee print
11 x 17 inches
signed and numbered, limited edition of 25
Check out all of Gallery1988's "Weird Al" show on G1988's site - or, if you're in Los Angeles, you can see it in person at 7308 Melrose Avenue.