Over the course of a four-plus decade career as pop's premier parodist, "Weird Al" Yankovic has sold more than 12 million albums, earning five Grammys, four gold records, and six platinum. But this month, he's receiving the ultimater recognition of his importance to popular culture: a tribute show at Gallery1988. The L.A.-based gallery's celebration of Yankovic, which opened last Friday, features paintings, graphic design, sculptures, and more, inspired by Yankovic's songs, his 1989 cult movie UHF, and the man himself.

We picked out a few of our favorites; you can check them all out on G1988's site.

Jeff Victor, "Evolution of Weird Al" Jeff Victor / Gallery1988 digital print 20 x 16 inches signed, edition of 1

Bob Rissetto, "Just Eat It." Bob Rissetto / Gallery1988 pencil, ink, and digital print on archival print 17.5 x 6.5 inches framed

Dave Quiggle, "George Newman" Dave Quiggle / Gallery1988 digital print on watercolor paper 12 x 18 inches signed and numbered, limited edition of 40 inspired by UHF

Nan Lawson, "Weird" Nan Lawson / Gallery1988 giclee print 8 x 10 inches signed and numbered, limited edition of 20

Brian Methe, "Amish Paradise" Brian Methe / Gallery1988 pencil and ink on vellum 8.5 x 11 inches framed

Kevin Tiernan, "The Dinosaurs Are Running Wild" Kevin Tiernan / Gallery1988 giclee print 12 x 18 inches open edition

Ashton Gallagher, "I'm Your Worst Nightmare" Ashton Gallagher / Gallery1988 acrylic on board in handcrafted float frame 4 x 4 inches framed inspired by UHF, the Rambo Fantasy

Cuddly Rigor Mortis, "My Bologna" Cuddly Rigor Mortis / Gallery1988 acrylic on wood 8 x 8 inches unframed

Kristy Edgar, "Smells Like Nirvana" Kristy Edgar / Gallery1988 paper collage 4 x 6 inches framed

Stephen Andrade, "Everything You Know Is Wrong" Stephen Andrade / Gallery1988 giclee print 11 x 17 inches signed and numbered, limited edition of 25