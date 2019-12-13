Harmony Deimling / Gallery1988

Gallery: 'Weird Al' at Gallery1988

Over the course of a four-plus decade career as pop's premier parodist, "Weird Al" Yankovic has sold more than 12 million albums, earning five Grammys, four gold records, and six platinum. But this month, he's receiving the ultimater recognition of his importance to popular culture: a tribute show at Gallery1988. The L.A.-based gallery's celebration of Yankovic, which opened last Friday, features paintings, graphic design, sculptures, and more, inspired by Yankovic's songs, his 1989 cult movie UHF, and the man himself.

We picked out a few of our favorites; you can check them all out on G1988's site.

Jeff Victor, "Evolution of Weird Al"

Jeff Victor / Gallery1988

digital print

20 x 16 inches

signed, edition of 1

Bob Rissetto, "Just Eat It."

Bob Rissetto / Gallery1988

pencil, ink, and digital print on archival print

17.5 x 6.5 inches

framed

Dave Quiggle, "George Newman"

Dave Quiggle / Gallery1988

digital print on watercolor paper

12 x 18 inches

signed and numbered, limited edition of 40

inspired by UHF

Nan Lawson, "Weird"

Nan Lawson / Gallery1988

giclee print

8 x 10 inches

signed and numbered, limited edition of 20

Brian Methe, "Amish Paradise"

Brian Methe / Gallery1988

pencil and ink on vellum

8.5 x 11 inches

framed

Kevin Tiernan, "The Dinosaurs Are Running Wild"

Kevin Tiernan / Gallery1988

giclee print

12 x 18 inches

open edition

Ashton Gallagher, "I'm Your Worst Nightmare"

Ashton Gallagher / Gallery1988

acrylic on board in handcrafted float frame

4 x 4 inches

framed

inspired by UHF, the Rambo Fantasy

Cuddly Rigor Mortis, "My Bologna"

Cuddly Rigor Mortis / Gallery1988

acrylic on wood

8 x 8 inches

unframed

Kristy Edgar, "Smells Like Nirvana"

Kristy Edgar / Gallery1988

paper collage

4 x 6 inches

framed

Stephen Andrade, "Everything You Know Is Wrong"

Stephen Andrade / Gallery1988

giclee print

11 x 17 inches

signed and numbered, limited edition of 25

Check out all of Gallery1988's "Weird Al" show on G1988's site - or, if you're in Los Angeles, you can see it in person at 7308 Melrose Avenue.