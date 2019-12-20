Catalan photographer Xavi Bou was always fascinated by birds - and figured out a unique way to photograph their flight patterns. "One day I asked myself what kind of trail the birds would leave in the sky if that were possible," he told My Modern Met. "It was then that I imagined the lines they would create and so I began to investigate how to make them visible." The resulting series, which he calls "Ornitographies," is a combination of photography and motion study, capturing the shapes generated by migratory flight patterns, and creating something uniquely beautiful in the process.

These are some of our favorite pictures from the series; to see more, visit his website, or follow him on Instagram.