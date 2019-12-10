Hustlers: Lorene Scafaria tells the true story of a crew of exotic dancers who took a steady stream of Wall Street types for all they had, merging the thoughtful “commodification in times of economic anxiety” themes of the first Magic Mike with the thrilling energy of vintage Scorsese. But, to be clear, Scafaria has her own voice and eye, seeing past the shiny surfaces of these worlds at the tension and desperation underneath, honing in on the camaraderie that put these women together, and the suspicion that tore them apart. Every performance is a gem, but Jennifer Lopez’s turn as the wisest of the bunch deserves every ounce of praise you’ve heard – it’s a monster, sharp and sexy and complicated, all at once. (Includes audio commentary and trailers.)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino’s latest is a lot of things: meticulous period recreation, alternate history, hang-out movie, testament to the considerable gifts of Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and (especially) Brad Pitt. But most of all, it’s a valentine to Hollywood – not just the industry, but the place itself, and how it widened the eyes of little Quentin, all those years ago. Beyond that, he captures as sense of community, of Hollywood as a place where everyone’s keeping tabs, everyone’s watching the same TV show, everyone knows everyone else – where connections are a kind of currency, so it’s not that difficult for, say, a sociopath with industry ambitions to get too close. All of which he does on the sly, foregrounding a loose shagginess and a narrative patience; though it’s leisurely, nothing is wasted, as even seemingly throwaway character bits pay off in unexpected ways. Tarantino has become such a pro at telling these big-canvas stories, you barely notice he’s picked up the pace until it’s fully cranking. This is a thrilling, funny, endlessly re-watchable picture.