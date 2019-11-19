The Peanut Butter Falcon: It sounds like the worst kind of (potentially exploitative) schmaltz: Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down’s Syndrome, slips away from his care facility, attaches himself to a sketchy fisherman (Shia LaBeouf), and heads upriver on a raft, Huck Finn-style, to train at the feet of his favorite pro wrestler (Thomas Haden Church). But writer/directors Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz assuage those fears early; they refuse to condescend to these characters, and fill their cast with the kind of no-nonsense characters actors (John Hawkes, Bruce Dern, Jon Bernthal) that can make any moment believable. And Dakota Johnson is staggeringly well-matched with LaBeauf, working up a specific, wonderful, zingy energy in their scenes together. It’s a lovely piece of work. (Includes featurette and trailer.)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold: The long-running Nickelodeon cartoon gets a live-action, big-screen adaptation, aged up and updated, to mostly effective comic effect, by director James Bobin (who helmed the 2011 Muppets movie and its sequel). It’s basically a pint-sized Indiana Jones picture, with generous helpings of The Goonies (and, at once point, a dash of Fitzcarraldo??) thrown in, so there are dangerous traps, brushes with death, and even a good old-fashioned quicksand sequence. While not a “You don’t even have to have a kid to see it,” mid-Pixar sort of affair, kids will love it (trust me), and parents who watch it with them will enjoy the in-jokes and little nudges, and will have a far better time than while suffering through, say, your average skull-crushing Illumination Entertainment nightmare. (Includes deleted and extended scenes, bloopers, and featurettes.)

Blinded by the Light: There’s a wonderful scene early in this ‘80s-era musical drama from director Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham) when Javed (Viveik Kalra) a British-Pakistani teen, hears the music of Bruce Springsteen for the first time. Chadha beautifully illustrates, in the way he listens and the lyrics that surround him, how music can seem to literally speak to you – how it grabs and holds you and keeps your for life. Blinded By the Light is full of moments like that, scenes of quiet truth and peeks into unknown worlds. It’s a touch draggy and plenty predictable (there is even, I swear to god, a late back-of-the-auditorium entrance), but it’s hard to poke holes in a movie this earnest and kind. (Includes deleted scenes and featurettes.)